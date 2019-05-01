Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Wright Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael L. Wright Sr. Obituary
Michael L. Wright, Sr., 69, departed this life on Monday, April 29, 2019. His loving memory will forever remain with his wife, Wanda Wright; son, Phillip Callis; sister, Vivian Wallace; brother, Henry L. Wright, Jr.; aunt, Julia McCoy; and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Mr. Wright may be viewed two hours prior to his service in the church. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now