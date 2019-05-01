|
Michael L. Wright, Sr., 69, departed this life on Monday, April 29, 2019. His loving memory will forever remain with his wife, Wanda Wright; son, Phillip Callis; sister, Vivian Wallace; brother, Henry L. Wright, Jr.; aunt, Julia McCoy; and a host of other relatives and friends.A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Mr. Wright may be viewed two hours prior to his service in the church. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019