Mickey was born September 9, 1945 and passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at his home in Hampton. This was the Cole family home, where he lived his entire life. He was a Navy veteran and skilled electrician and retired from Johnson Controls, a contractor at Langley Research Center. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and animal lover. He loved bird watching and could call them by name. His family was always top priority and he never missed a get-together. Often, he'd bring a huge pan of homemade banana pudding or a large box of chocolate covered peanuts. He never missed Saturday morning breakfast at Hardee's with his brothers for many, many years. He loved his 1973 Chevelle. Mickey was a kind, generous, patient man of few words. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you had a friend for life. He is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Mickey was the son of the late Kenneth Raeford Cole and Martha Spivey Cole, originally from Sanford, NC. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Cole (and wife, JoAnn), his brother Charles "Tuffy" Cole and his brother-in-law, Ed Rickman.
Survivors include his brothers, Kenneth Norman Cole (and wife, Berda) and Leon Cole (and wife, Violet), his sister, Shirley Rickman, his sister-in-law, Donna Fay Cole, and nieces and nephews too numerous to name. Michaela (Mickie) Bass was his wonderful girlfriend of 20 years. He had a very special bond with his best friends, Donnie Overstreet (and wife, Bonnie) and Jerry Matney (and wife, Paula).
A memorial service will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Peninsula Funeral Home Chapel, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601, with a Visitation following.
