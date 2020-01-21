|
|
Michael Lee Hayes, 53, of Williamsburg passed away January 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hugh and Eugenia Sutton; father, Russell Hayes; and nephew, Trevor Bradley.
Michael had formerly worked as a mechanic for many years before becoming disabled. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, and he had a love for cars, mechanics, and racing.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Hayes; daughters, Olivia and Emily Hayes; mother, Margaret Hayes; brother, Russ Hayes (Kim); sisters, Michelle and Sharon Hayes; nephew, David Bradley; and beloved dog, Bear.
A visitation will take place Thursday, January 23rd, from 6 – 8:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A graveside service will be held that Saturday, January 25th, at 1:00pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 S Henry St, Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 21, 2020