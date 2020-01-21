Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
809 S Henry St
Williamsburg, VA
Michael Lee Hayes Obituary
Michael Lee Hayes, 53, of Williamsburg passed away January 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hugh and Eugenia Sutton; father, Russell Hayes; and nephew, Trevor Bradley.

Michael had formerly worked as a mechanic for many years before becoming disabled. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, and he had a love for cars, mechanics, and racing.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Hayes; daughters, Olivia and Emily Hayes; mother, Margaret Hayes; brother, Russ Hayes (Kim); sisters, Michelle and Sharon Hayes; nephew, David Bradley; and beloved dog, Bear.

A visitation will take place Thursday, January 23rd, from 6 – 8:00pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A graveside service will be held that Saturday, January 25th, at 1:00pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 S Henry St, Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 21, 2020
