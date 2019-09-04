|
Michael Nicholas Maher, age 61, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Michael was a loving husband and is survived by his wife Suzanne; brother Peter, and his wife Trudy; brother Joe; and sister-in law Ellen (TJ). He was a loving stepfather to Kim and devoted grandfather to Jordan, Sydney, Avery and Lauren.
Michael was very active in the Colonial Heritage community as a block captain, Food & Beverage Chair, Neighbor to Neighbored, Walk for MS, and the Wounded Warrior Project in CH. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America as a chef and had a passion for cooking. Michael loved his music, particularly the Beatles, volunteering, and traveling. Most of all he loved his family, friends, and his country.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, F. William and Mary Schrup Maher, brothers Robert, his wife Ann, and Thomas.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Michael on Saturday, October 19th, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Colonial Heritage Club. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019