|
|
Michael Patrick Brandt, co-owner of Garden Grove Brewery and Urban Winery and resident of Richmond, Virginia, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 43. Mike was born in Rochester, New York, to Berkeley Brandt, III, and Carol Brandt. He graduated from James Madison University in 1998 with a degree in Sociology, and then later from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Masters in Environmental Science. He served on the staff of Virginia State University as a research agronomist. In 2007, he married Kara, a pre-K teacher with Chesterfield County and his childhood sweetheart. They met in elementary school when they were nine, and she was the love of his life. In 2009, he welcomed his son, Miles Grayson; both Kara and Miles were the most important part of his life. Mike was a devoted husband and father who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, gardening, and experimenting with various ingredients for his craft beers and wine. He was known as a skilled brew master and wine maker which started in his college years and grew into a lucrative career with Naked Mountain Winery in Markham, Virginia, Linden Vineyards in Linden, Virginia, and later in his own business, Garden Grove Brewery and Urban Winery in Richmond. Michael was the recipient of many international as well as national awards for the wines he created, and he responded to many calls from other vintners who sought his advice. Michael had a great love and respect for the environment. He worked for the Smithsonian Institute in their animal conservation project. He was a water ecologist and expressed a great concern for the purity of Virginia's waters. He was also a problem-solver and do-it-yourself handyman who often took on difficult projects both at work and at home. He loved music going back to his Jazz choir days at Menchville High School in Newport News. He continued his love for music by self-teaching the guitar, saxophone, and drums; almost any musical instrument he could find, he would attempt to play. He loved jazz music and would play whenever he could with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Mike is survived by his parents; his wife, Kara Swats Brandt; his son, Miles Grayson; his brother, Berkeley Brandt, his sister, Christina Brandt-Young. A Celebration of Life will be held ** p.m. Tuesday, November 26 at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Richmond Animal League, James River Association, or the Natural Resources Defense Council; animals and the environment were two passions near and dear to Mike's heart.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019