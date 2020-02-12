|
Michael Richard Dixon of Gwynn's Island, VA went home to Jesus on February 8, 2020. Mike was born on April 9, 1953 in Williamsburg, VA. He attended James Blair High School in Williamsburg, VA and later Radford High in Honolulu, HI. Mike was an Air Force Sergeant then earned his BA in criminology from Saint Leo University. After his Honorable Discharge, he served as a Deputy Sheriff in York County, an insurance investigator, and finished his career in the restaurant industry. As a faithful member of his church, he served on the security team and met his wife Pam. They married on October 16, 2010. Mike loved and was so proud of his family and grandchildren in his role as pop-pop.
Mike joins in Heaven his father Richard Dixon, his mother Shirley Fidler, and his sister, Debbie Schmidt. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Pam, his brothers, Dan Dixon (Cindy), Mark Dixon (Melody), and David Dixon. His sisters, Sherry Caldwell (Ken), Jennifer Dixon, and Stephanie Lynch (Chris). His children, Cynthia Brady, Miccah O'Dawe (Colin), Tara Wright (Joseph), Laura Powell (Kenny), and Tony Bickett (Jenne). His grandchildren, Kaylani, Nolan, Luke, Kaylee, and Kaden.
Celebration of His Life will be on Sunday February 23 at 3pm at Cornerstone Fellowship Church 2243 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek, VA.
Full obituary and photo may be viewed at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 12, 2020