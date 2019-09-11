|
|
Michael S. Eley, 69, of Newport News departed this life on Sept 7, 2019. As a life long resident of Newport News and known affectionately by many as "Uncle Mike", he and his late wife Cathy were viewed as staples in the southeast end community. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. You will sorely be missed. There will be a public viewing held on Friday Sept 13th, noon till 6pm at C.C. Carter funeral home (3314 Roanoke Ave. Nn, VA. 23607). The funeral will be held on Saturday Sept 14th , noon at New Hope Baptist Church (1415 Big Bethel Rd. Hpt, VA. 23666). All Arrangements may be referred to C.C. Carter funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019