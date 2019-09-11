Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel Rd.
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Eley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Eley


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Eley Obituary
Michael S. Eley, 69, of Newport News departed this life on Sept 7, 2019. As a life long resident of Newport News and known affectionately by many as "Uncle Mike", he and his late wife Cathy were viewed as staples in the southeast end community. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother. You will sorely be missed. There will be a public viewing held on Friday Sept 13th, noon till 6pm at C.C. Carter funeral home (3314 Roanoke Ave. Nn, VA. 23607). The funeral will be held on Saturday Sept 14th , noon at New Hope Baptist Church (1415 Big Bethel Rd. Hpt, VA. 23666). All Arrangements may be referred to C.C. Carter funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now