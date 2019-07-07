Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Michael Steven Wolsh Obituary
Michael Steven Wolsh passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 70. Mike was born in Phoebus and was a resident of Hampton his whole life. He retired from the Hampton Fire Department, as a medic firefighter, after 31 years.

Mike is survived by Carol Wolsh; daughter, Jamie Phillips (Patrick); son, Joe Wolsh (Leah); three grandchildren, Evie, Ivan and Elliot; sister, Michele Queen; and his best buddy, Samson.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Peninsula Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at The Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula, 1817 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton, VA 23661.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
