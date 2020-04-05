Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Michael Tellinger Obituary
Michael Tellinger, 58, passed away on April 2, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew J. Tellinger; sister, Karina T. Martin; and stepfather, Mel Fisk. Michael is survived by his life partner, Melanie Sydnor; mother, Monica Fisk; daughter, Kymberly Tellinger; son, Kody Tellinger; former wife, Sue A. Tellinger; brother, Marc A. Tellinger and his family; sisters, Lorraine T. Jarvis, and Bridget D. Colllins and both their families; Kevin Fisk, Connie Sandrons (Mark), Nikki Wasielewski (Chuck), Kim Kinsley (David), Randall Fisk; and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael was a native of Hampton and a resident of Yorktown, Va for the past 3 years. He worked as a Pipefitter for Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipyard and Dry Dock Co. for the past 28 years and will be missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020
