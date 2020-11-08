Michael Toler, or Mike as most knew him, peacefully left this life on October 31st, 2020. He was 62 years young.Mike was born on March 17th 1958. He was the perfect person to be born on Saint Patrick's Day, because he had what seemed an endless supply of luck. He was a native of Hampton, Virginia, but spent his younger years traveling and adventuring. Mike specialized in Roofing, but could have been called a 'Jack of All Trades'. The list of things he could build, or repair, or create goes on and on. He was a life long lover of the water and was always happy to be on a boat, or fishing. Mike had a deep love of music and was a skilled musician. He could play a number of instruments, and he could play them well.Mike had a free spirit, and a genuine heart. He never hesitated to help someone out, and never had a problem getting his hands dirty and working hard. He was completely one of a kind, and will be so deeply missed.He is preceded in death by his Father, Henry Cecil Toler.He is survived by his Mother, Josephine Toler, his two brothers, Cecil and David Toler, his daughter, Tiffany Gaudiello (Toler) and his two grandchildren, Trey and Willow. Along with many other family and friends, all who will keep his memory alive.Services will be announced at a later date.