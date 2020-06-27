Michael W. Anthony transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on June 22, 2020 at his home in Norfolk, VA. Michael was born June 12,1964 in N.N, VA to the late Melvin Anthony and Laura Alice Anthony. Preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Melvin J. Anthony (Buddy). He leaves to cherish his precious memories four sisters: Clara (Bonny) Stokes, Malinda Thornton (Errol), Edith (Carol) Anthony and Laura (Lynn) Anthony; two brothers Marvin Anthony (Cheryl) and Luther Anthony (Marilyn). All of N.N., VA. Also, his fiancé Yolanda Thomas of Norfolk, VA. Michael adored all of his nieces, nephews and cousins.



A viewing will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11am to 4pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel as well.



