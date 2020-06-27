Michael Wayne Anthony
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W. Anthony transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on June 22, 2020 at his home in Norfolk, VA. Michael was born June 12,1964 in N.N, VA to the late Melvin Anthony and Laura Alice Anthony. Preceded in death by his mother, father and brother Melvin J. Anthony (Buddy). He leaves to cherish his precious memories four sisters: Clara (Bonny) Stokes, Malinda Thornton (Errol), Edith (Carol) Anthony and Laura (Lynn) Anthony; two brothers Marvin Anthony (Cheryl) and Luther Anthony (Marilyn). All of N.N., VA. Also, his fiancé Yolanda Thomas of Norfolk, VA. Michael adored all of his nieces, nephews and cousins.

A viewing will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11am to 4pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel as well.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved