Michael Wayne Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Wayne Smith, age 50, died March 13, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Michael was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting as well as watching NASCAR and the Washington Redskins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Smith, a brother, Tommy Smith and is survived by his son, Skyler Smith, mother, Mary Smith, sister, Judy Howell, brothers, William Smith, Allen Smith and a host of extended family.

A memorial service officiated by Reverend Carol Bookwalter will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2101 Mark Pine Rd. Hayes, VA 23072. Inurnment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved