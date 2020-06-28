Michael Wayne Smith, age 50, died March 13, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Michael was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting as well as watching NASCAR and the Washington Redskins.



He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Smith, a brother, Tommy Smith and is survived by his son, Skyler Smith, mother, Mary Smith, sister, Judy Howell, brothers, William Smith, Allen Smith and a host of extended family.



A memorial service officiated by Reverend Carol Bookwalter will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2101 Mark Pine Rd. Hayes, VA 23072. Inurnment will be private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.



