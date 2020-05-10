Michael Wayne Wagner, 66, was born April 22, 1954 to Wayne and Margaret Wagner. He was a lifelong citizen of Newport News. Mike lived his whole 66 years of life in his beloved city. He would often quote, "the construction of our city; transforming it from a farming community into its booming metropolis of today." My dad, Mike, affectionately known as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren, lived a fulfilling life. He was very proud to be part of the first graduating class of Menchville High School in 1972. My dad had several careers, from insurance sales to the Newport News Sheriff's Department. He flourished in a career that lasted from 1985 - 2004, retiring as a Lieutenant. My dad loved his community and continued to serve in different ways post retirement; a volunteer with The Red Cross and over 8 years as a Newport News School Board member, also serving his final post as Mr. Vice Chairman. My dad also flourished with a booming business from 2005 -2020 called Paper Process Service. He attended Reformation Lutheran Church for over 30 years, acting in many capacities: church president, council member, usher, acolyte and lector. My dad lived a proud life and would do whatever he could for anyone, taking no credit.



He loved life and lived for his family. Michael Wayne Wagner is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 28 years, Carol Dean Wagner; his three sons and his daughter, Wayne Wagner, James McGovern, Brock Wagner and Tiphanie Wagner; his mother, Margaret Duke Wagner; grandchildren Tatayana McGovern, Tyler McGovern, Lydia Wagner, Silas Wagner, Loyal Wagner, Peyton Morgan and Levi Wagner; and his siblings, Trina Wagner and Dale Wagner (Diane).



If there is one take away from my father, remember, he was a great man and even better Pop Pop. "If you always try, you never fail."



Services will be private. Donations may be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



