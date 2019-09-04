|
|
Michael "Sean" Wells, 35, formerly of Virginia Beach Virginia and more
recently Novi, Michigan was born October 17th, 1983 and lost his battle
with cancer August 12th, 2019 while surrounded by his immediate family.
He is survived by his mother Lorene Wells, brothers Terrance Wells, Kenneth Wells (wife Tasha), Billy Pratt and maternal Grandmother, Rene Kassing.
Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael Sean was a very loving, gentle, caring and generous person with
a witty yet dry sense of humor. He overcame many challenges created as a
result of many health issues during his short life. He loved children, animals, travel and was an avid collector of DC
& Marvel action figures and comic books. He loved writing songs and creating characters; Super heroes /Villans. He knew not a stranger, was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all.
A memorial service will be at Williamsburg Church of Christ on Merrimack Trail Sept. 7 2019 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your local no kill shelter in memory of
Michael Sean Wells would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019