Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Share Michael's life story with friends and family

Michael Williams, 59, a native of Hampton, 1978 graduate of Phoebus High School, and 1983 graduate of West Point, passed away unexpectedly in Richmond on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store