Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL WINSON HALEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL WINSON HALEY Obituary
Michael Winson Haley, 70, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.

Michael is survived by his wife, Dianne Haley; his children, Michael Saks (Pam) and Lee Anne Dunn (George); grandchildren, Haley Saks, Alexander Saks and William Dunn; his brother, Bill Haley and sisters, Judy Shematek and Melanie Seward.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by Rabbi Séverine Sokol. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weymouth Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -