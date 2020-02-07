|
Michael Winson Haley, 70, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Michael is survived by his wife, Dianne Haley; his children, Michael Saks (Pam) and Lee Anne Dunn (George); grandchildren, Haley Saks, Alexander Saks and William Dunn; his brother, Bill Haley and sisters, Judy Shematek and Melanie Seward.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by Rabbi Séverine Sokol. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 7, 2020