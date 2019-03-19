|
|
Mr. Micheal Brown, son of Mrs. Paula Y. Brown and grandson of Mrs. Pearly Mae Brown, transitioned peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Sentara Norfolk General. Services for Mr Michael Brown will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton 229 N. King St. Hampton, VA 23669. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A viewing for Mr. Michael Brown will be held from noon to 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. 3314 Roanoke Ave Newport News, VA 23607.It is the desire of the Brown family that you keep them in yours thoughts and prayers.The family of the late Mr. Michael Brown has entrusted his final care to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019