Michelle F. Carlsgaard, 35, of Newport News Va died unexpectedly on June 10, 2020 at Riverside Hospital.



Michelle was born at Mary Immaculate Hospital on October 19, 1984. A Newport News native, she graduated from Woodside High School, attended Virginia Tech, received her AS Degree in Nursing from TNCC and her BSN degree from Stratford University.



Michelle was the epitome of a nurturer and spent her short life taking care of others in the healthcare field. In Richmond, she trained at St. Francis Medical Center and became designated as a Certified Nurse of the Operating Room, CNOR. She then advanced to Perioperative Educator at St. Marys Hospital, training future OR nurses. Michelle worked the NICU at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Rady's Childrens Hospital in San Diego, Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News and DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk. Her most recent employment was as a training specialist with TrackCore. Michelle was very proud of the "Golden Standard" title she earned as: Michelle Frances Carlsgaard, Perioperative Educator, BSN, RN, CNOR.



Those who knew Michelle considered her a unique spirit - she was fiercely loyal, naturally charismatic and unapologetically honest. She had a keen sense of smell and taste. She could name all ingredients in foods and drinks in one or two bites or sips. Michelle somehow knew every word to every song she ever heard, even those she didn't like. She loved food, loved to travel and spend time with dear friends. She was a loving daughter to her parents, Henry and Linda Morris; a steady rock to her sister and brother-in-law, Kristina and Ryan Neuhart; and a devoted friend, granddaughter, cousin and niece to countless others.



Of all the roles she excelled in, the one she was proudest of was mother to her son, Drew, and wife to her husband, Keith Carlsgaard, USN. She often said that her life really began when she became a mother and it is through Drew that her joyful spirit will live on.



In lieu of flowers we ask that you visit the Michelle Carlsgaard Memorial Bench, which will be placed at the Hilton Pier, Newport News this fall.



