Michelle Switzer, 58, of Newport News, Virginia, lost her battle with cancer on September 23rd, 2020. She loved God, animals, and music, but most of all, she loved her family and established a tradition of "family hugs" with her granddaughter. She served four years in the United States Air Force, graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College, and worked for many years at Hampton Roads Neurology. She was preceded in death by her father John Reese II, mother Shirley Reese, sister Tammi Shaffer, and brother John "Manny" Reese III, as well as her first husband Mark I. Arrington. She is survived by her current husband Anthony Switzer of 22 years, her daughter Serena L. Tofts, son-in-law Philip Tofts, and granddaughter Abigail Tofts. She leaves behind two sisters, Linda Melius and Nicole Reese, as well as two nieces and two nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal society or an Autism society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store