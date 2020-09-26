1/1
Michelle J. Switzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle Switzer, 58, of Newport News, Virginia, lost her battle with cancer on September 23rd, 2020. She loved God, animals, and music, but most of all, she loved her family and established a tradition of "family hugs" with her granddaughter. She served four years in the United States Air Force, graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College, and worked for many years at Hampton Roads Neurology. She was preceded in death by her father John Reese II, mother Shirley Reese, sister Tammi Shaffer, and brother John "Manny" Reese III, as well as her first husband Mark I. Arrington. She is survived by her current husband Anthony Switzer of 22 years, her daughter Serena L. Tofts, son-in-law Philip Tofts, and granddaughter Abigail Tofts. She leaves behind two sisters, Linda Melius and Nicole Reese, as well as two nieces and two nephews. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal society or an Autism society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 25, 2020
Michelle and I worked together in Neurology for many years and in that time she became not only my coworker but my friend. She was one of the kindest people I knew. She will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace Shelly
Stephanie Lopez
Friend
September 25, 2020
A longtime friend of my sister. My condolences and Prayers going out to the family. Rest peaceful.
Anita Johnson (Scott)
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
I'll never forget your beautiful smile and contagious laugh. You helped me get through life as a teen. You were a beautiful loving person and I will never forget you.
Debbie Scott
Friend
September 24, 2020
I am at a loss for words. I don't know what to say or do other than to say I miss and love you Shelly. You will live forever in my heart and prayers. Thanks for always being so sweet to me over the years. I'll never forget you for always treating me better than I deserved. I'm sorry for your loss Serena and Tony. The love inside, take it with you. I hope you can find peace and comfort. Y'all are loved.
Isaiah
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved