Michelle Lynette Washington Lee, 55, was born on October 30, 1963 in Gloucester, Virginia to the late Thomas Pollard and Alma B. Washington. She was called home on March 13, 2019 at Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, Virginia.Michelle graduated from Gloucester High School in 1982. Upon graduation, she attended Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia. On October 27, 1984, Michelle married the love of her life Flinton M. Lee who she playfully referred to as her "roommate" or 'butterball". Within this union a son was born. Michelle instilled a sense of strength, independence and confidence in her son in hopes that he would transcend those values to those around him especially her grandson, Martel.From 1985 to 1988, Michelle and Flinton moved to Yongsan AB in Seoul, South Korea. While in South Korea, Michelle joined and dedicated her life to Christ at the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan South Post Chapel where she served as a choir member. In 1994, Michelle and her family moved back home to Virginia and joined her husband's home church, Emmaus Baptist Church, North, Virginia."Mickey", "Sunshine" or "Grandma" as she affectionately called by her family was a loving, humble ans devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. She had a great love and pride for her family. In 2011, Michelle opened her home opened her home to her niece Erykah and raised her as her own. Michelle was an active member of the and the Lupus Foundation where she was able to fulfill her passion of gaining knowledge and supporting other Lupus survivors. In her leisure she also enjoyed doing puzzles, reading, Zumba and watching Perry Mason. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Pollard and Alma B. Washington; two sisters, Joyce Butler and Jacqueline Scesco; one niece, Stacia Matthews and one nephew, Kajuan Reid.Mourning his lost, yet rejoicing in her homegoing, she leaves a legacy of love to her faithful husband, Flinton M. Lee; son, Sherome M. Lee; grandson, Martel Lee; special niece, Erykah Scesco; three brothers, George Washington Jr., Allen Washington Sr. (Darlene), James Washington (Anne); six sisters, Frances Washington, Patricia Jones, Teresa Reid, Shelia Marble, Linda Roye and Caroline Burks (Ray); mother-in-law, Shirley Lee; two sisters-in-law, Joan Dandridge and Denise Cooke (John); two brothers-in-law Richard Lee (Marilyn) and Tilton Lee (Kenyetta) special niece, LaRae Burks and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family will greet friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home in Shacklefords. The funeral service, officiated by Rev. John Winston Redmond, will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Emmaus Baptist Church, North, Virginia. Viewing 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Lupus Foundation at Lupus.org. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary