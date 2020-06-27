Michelle Lynn Allison, 54, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Michelle was born on June 12, 1966 in Newport News, VA. She was a graduate of Bethel High School and The Art and Fashion Institute of Fort Lauderdale. She was a member of The Hampton Roads Camaro Club and enjoyed showing off her red Camaro and socializing with other Camaro owners.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard W. and Maxine A. Allison. She is survived by her sister, Stella Allison Harris (Gary) of Yorktown; nieces, Amanda Harris Shoemake (Kyle) of Poquoson, Brittany Gail Harris (Ryan) of Yorktown; Great Nephew, Peyton Lee Shoemake of Poquoson, her special Aunt, Berta Jennings of Hillsville, VA and multiple cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of Michelle's life will be held immediately following at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.
Michelle was born on June 12, 1966 in Newport News, VA. She was a graduate of Bethel High School and The Art and Fashion Institute of Fort Lauderdale. She was a member of The Hampton Roads Camaro Club and enjoyed showing off her red Camaro and socializing with other Camaro owners.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard W. and Maxine A. Allison. She is survived by her sister, Stella Allison Harris (Gary) of Yorktown; nieces, Amanda Harris Shoemake (Kyle) of Poquoson, Brittany Gail Harris (Ryan) of Yorktown; Great Nephew, Peyton Lee Shoemake of Poquoson, her special Aunt, Berta Jennings of Hillsville, VA and multiple cousins.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of Michelle's life will be held immediately following at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 27, 2020.