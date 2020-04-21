Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mickey Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mickey D. Owens


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mickey D. Owens Obituary
Mickey D. Owens, 69, of Front Royal, VA, formerly of Hampton, Va and Roanoke, VA passed away unexpectedly April 10, 2020. Born May 13, 1950 he was the son of the late Arthur T. Owens and Hester L. Owens. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Amy Sue Owens; mother-in-law Bobbie Parker and sister-in-law Linda M. McDade. Mickey leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter Rebecca E. Owens of Roanoke, VA; son Jeffrey M. Owens and his wife Christine Collett of Lititz, PA; grandchildren Emerson, Lakyn and Ainslee; sister Tina Dishman and her husband Dale Dishman; brothers Steve Owens and Larry Owens; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mickey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -