Mickey D. Owens, 69, of Front Royal, VA, formerly of Hampton, Va and Roanoke, VA passed away unexpectedly April 10, 2020. Born May 13, 1950 he was the son of the late Arthur T. Owens and Hester L. Owens. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Amy Sue Owens; mother-in-law Bobbie Parker and sister-in-law Linda M. McDade. Mickey leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter Rebecca E. Owens of Roanoke, VA; son Jeffrey M. Owens and his wife Christine Collett of Lititz, PA; grandchildren Emerson, Lakyn and Ainslee; sister Tina Dishman and her husband Dale Dishman; brothers Steve Owens and Larry Owens; as well as many other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2020