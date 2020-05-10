Mike Bell
Michael "Mike" Bell passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sentara Hospital in Hampton, VA. He was 63. Newark, NJ raised. He retired w/ 38 yrs of service from NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA as a Mechanical Engineering Technician. After retirement, he worked at the Langley AFB Base Exchange. Mike was the founder of the NTA Tennis Open, held annually since 1998 to raise money for our scholarship fund. Mike was a member of Calvary Community Church, C3, in Hampton, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his father Abraham A. Bell and sister Teresa Bell Hamilton.

He is survived by his mother Lillie C. Bell of New Jersey, son Abraham Bell and his mother Jennifer Bell of Hampton, V.A., nephew Daniel Bell (Delphine) of New Jersey, special cousin Glenda Woods (James) of Baltimore. M.D. and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

On Saturday, May 16th, Viewing and Tributes at CC Carter Funeral Home, 3314 Roanoke Ave, NN, VA from 12 - 3 pm.

Live Stream: https://www.messiah-center.org/live

Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
12:00 - 3:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
May 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gary
Friend
