Mike Levoy Jolly, 85, passed away September 24, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born and raised in Chadbourn, NC to the late Lizzie B. Jolly and Elbert D. Jolly. Mike supported his mother at age 15 when his father died. He continued his education and graduated from Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and worked there for 30+ years. Mike was married to his high school sweetheart, Sybil M. Jolly for 64 years. They had twins, Doug Jolly of Carrollton and Donna Jolly Villiott (Phil) of Midlothian and grandchildren Matthew and Catherine Villiott. Mike was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton where he had a lifetime of service as an Usher, Boys' Basketball Coach, and with the Liberty Builders. He was always available to help a friend in need and was talented in all trades. He served his country in the National Guard and in the Army. Mike had a long fight and courageous battle with cancer, but Jesus had the final word. We are grateful for our family and many friends. We also want to thank Tikishia Everett RN, Dr. Kannarkat and the wonderful staff at Riverside Cancer Center. Lastly, we would like to thank our Lord and Savior for a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and provider. Celebration of Life will be at Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton on Saturday, September 28th with the Rev. Joe Hunt officiating. Visitation at 10:00am, Service at 11:00am and Internment following service at St. Luke's Cemetery in Smithfield. Peninsula Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 27, 2019