WILLIAMSBURG, VA - Mildred Brickey Pierce, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 6, 2019. She was born in Appalachia, VA and is the daughter of the late Charles Nelson Brickey and Elizabeth "Bessie" Anderson. Her husband of 63 years, James "Jim" Harold Pierce, and her sister, Nancy Gibson, also preceded Mildred in death. She attended school in Appalachia, VA and began her career with the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company in Big Stone Gap, VA. Through various divisions and mergers, the company later became known as Bell Atlantic, and then Verizon, and she was a part of the company's history through it all. She began her long career as an operator with a headset, working at the switchboard, and ended in various important positions with customer service. After more than thirty years, she retired and then enjoyed spending winters at their home in Florida. She also had time to serve the community and help those in need in Yorktown, VA through membership in the Telephone Pioneers, a proud group of volunteers whose legacy is making a difference in the lives of others. Mildred was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was filled with joy when each of her grandchildren was placed in her arms, and they will all miss her love and generosity. Mildred and Jim took faithful care of each other through illnesses that came to them at different stages of life, and their children and grandchildren rejoice that they are now reunited in Heaven. She is survived by her children, Debbie Pierce Atkinson (Dexter), Becky Pierce Mason (Tom), and James H. Pierce II (Cynthia); grandchildren, Joe Carroll, Mary Ellen Sick (Kellen), David Mason (Elizabeth), Elizabeth Pierce, Ryan Pierce, and Jared Pierce (Caitlin); great grandchildren, Axley and Ellie Sick, and Dean and Briggs Mason. A loving sister, Inez Blevins of Big Stone Gap, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. Inez was able to visit Mildred in Williamsburg in the past year and it was a blessing to see the sisters enjoying each other's company. All of her days were written in God's book of life and without a doubt, she knew the Great Physician. It is with great love that we remember these verses of scripture as we honor her life. "Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God's peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus" (Phil. 4: 6-7). A memorial service will be held graveside at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 16, at 1:00 PM. While flowers are appreciated, memorial gifts may be made to Riverside Regional Medical Center Make a Difference Fund in gratitude for more than 60 years of remarkable healthcare for our family www.riversideonline.com/foundation.