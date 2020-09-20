Sister Mildred Byrd Winnegan, mother of Brother Vincent Strange, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Sentara Complex. Sister Winnegan was a lifetime member of Queen Street Baptist Church.
Viewing will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12 noon to 6:00pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen Street, Hampton, VA. 23369, (757) 723-3308. Graveside Services will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 156 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23669.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation, 1622 E. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228 or The American Heart Association
- Hampton Road, 4669 South Blvd. Ste. 103, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.