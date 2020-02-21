|
|
Mildred "Christine" T. Wright, affectionately known as "Meme" to the grandchildren and "Tine" to the community children peacefully passed away on February 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Mildred and Joseph R. Turner and was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Wright, Jr., son Charles E. Wright, III, and a brother Mike Turner.
Christine was very active and loved her church family at Smithfield Baptist. She worked as the librarian. She was active in the New Beginnings Sunday School class, the Bread Ministry, and the Round Table. She loved her grandchildren and for many years she raised many kids in the community.
She is survived by her children Connie Skinner (Lee) of Suffolk, Renea Acree (Joel) of Smithfield, and Chuck Wright (Suzanne) of Suffolk; grandchildren Matt Skinner (Michaela), Michelle Skinner, Lauren Newton ( Tyler), Dillon Wright, Brendan Acree, Delaney Wright, Channing Acree, and Skyler Acree; great grandson Charlie Skinner; and brother Russell Turner (Frances).
A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00 PM at Smithfield Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright Drive by Dr. Patrick Wood and Dr. Donald R. Rhoton. The family will receive friends in The Family Life Center following the service. Baker-Foster Funeral Home is serving the family. A private family burial will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Suffolk. Memorial donations may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd. Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084-4153. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2020