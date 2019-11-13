Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Ellicott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Chandler (Rakes) Ellicott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Chandler (Rakes) Ellicott Obituary
Mildred Chandler Rakes Ellicott, 98, passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born in Draper, North Carolina and was a resident of Hampton. Mildred was a self-employed hairdresser for 30+ years. She was a member of Tidewater Primitive Baptist Church, in Norfolk.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Princella Chandler; husbands, Charles E. Rakes (1972) and Charles B. Ellicott (1991); siblings, Kathleen Edwards, Edith Spain, and Clayton and Earl Chandler; and grandson, Corey Midkiff. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Rakes Midkiff; son, Curtis E. Rakes; grandchildren, Jay (Susanne), Michael (Valarie) and Christopher Rakes, Jared Midkiff (Sarah), and Taralyn Rowe (Eric); great-grandchildren, Shawn and Steven Rakes, and Madilyn and Emily Rowe; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother, Eugene Chandler of Danville, VA.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. To view the full obituary go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -