|
|
Mildred Chandler Rakes Ellicott, 98, passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born in Draper, North Carolina and was a resident of Hampton. Mildred was a self-employed hairdresser for 30+ years. She was a member of Tidewater Primitive Baptist Church, in Norfolk.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Princella Chandler; husbands, Charles E. Rakes (1972) and Charles B. Ellicott (1991); siblings, Kathleen Edwards, Edith Spain, and Clayton and Earl Chandler; and grandson, Corey Midkiff. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Rakes Midkiff; son, Curtis E. Rakes; grandchildren, Jay (Susanne), Michael (Valarie) and Christopher Rakes, Jared Midkiff (Sarah), and Taralyn Rowe (Eric); great-grandchildren, Shawn and Steven Rakes, and Madilyn and Emily Rowe; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother, Eugene Chandler of Danville, VA.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. To view the full obituary go to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 13, 2019