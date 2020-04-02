|
|
Loving daughter, sister, wife and mother Mildred E. Johnson took her place to usher in the lord on March 25, 2020 at the age of 100.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Rita and husband Odell; son, Theodore Jr.; granddaughters, Latisha and Jennifer; grandson, Theodore III; great granddaughter Saniya along with a host of relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 3rd, from 12 Noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service with the family will be conducted. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 2, 2020