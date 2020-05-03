Mildred Elizabeth Haynes, 81, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton.



Preceded in death by her husband, James W. Haynes, she is survived by three sons, Dennis C. Haynes (Debbie), Jeffery L. Haynes (Donna), and Kelvin B. Haynes (Julie) all of Newport News; one sister Nadine Moose of Albemarle, NC; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Due to the current conditions with Covid-19, services will be private.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



