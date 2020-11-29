1/1
Mildred "Millie" Everett
Mildred "Millie" Everett, 87, went to be with her Lord, Monday, November 23, 2020. She was a long time resident of Poquoson and a retiree of the Amoco Oil Refinery in Yorktown. After her retired she and her late husband, Donald Glenn Everett, Sr. enjoyed traveling the country.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Donald "Glenn" Everett, Jr. (Sissy); grandson, Donald "Glenn" Everett, III as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be private at this time. The family requests and would be extremely grateful if memorial donations are made to Keep The Promise Ministries in lieu of any floral tributes. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
A friend that was more like a sister. How I will miss you; our phone conversations were like a beautiful sunny day. Will be seeing you soon. Love you always.
Merrell and Julia Crumley
Friend
