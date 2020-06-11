Mildred F. Keeton
Mildred F. Keeton, 90, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was a smart, successful, courageous and amazing woman. She was one of five siblings. After 38 years of civil service, she retired at Ft. Monroe as an Executive Secretary to the Chief of Staff.

Mildred was a God-fearing woman and loved her family fiercely. She was a wife to husband, Burney Keeton, mother to Terry Keeton and Vicki Miller, grandmother to Christina Abel and Keeton Miller, and great-grandmother to Grant, Blake, Connor, and Harrison. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Mildred is in Heaven now with the love of her life and her family is taking comfort in that.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burney Keeton and is survived by her sister, Mary Kurowski, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home on Friday, June 12 from 5-7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 2 pm at the funeral home. A private burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 2:00 p.m. at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home - (livestream at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video)
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
