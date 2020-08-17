Mildred Frances Hartman passed to her Heavenly Resting Place on August



6, 2020.



Born in Louisiana in 1927, Frances was the widow of MSGT Harry Hartman Ret'd (USAF) and also preceded by a brother and 3 sisters.



She is survived by daughters Pam Hogge, Eunice Morgan, Cyndi Hartman and Vickie Hartman, son Bruce Hartman, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



She has held her faith in God in the Fox Hill Road Baptist Church since 1970.



Frances retired from NASA-LaRC in 1988. Following her retirement, she found her passion for quilting with her sister Bobby McAuley of Hurst TX. She loved knitting hats for the homeless, sewing for children affected by hurricanes and earthquakes in Haiti, sewing baby blankets for a Family Drug Recovery Court in Texas and various other charitable organizations. She continued to give by being a donor to the Virginia Anatomical Society.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Fox Hill Road Baptist Church, 335 Fox



Hill Road, Hampton, Virginia 23669



A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.



