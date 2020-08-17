1/1
Mildred Frances Hartman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Frances Hartman passed to her Heavenly Resting Place on August

6, 2020.

Born in Louisiana in 1927, Frances was the widow of MSGT Harry Hartman Ret'd (USAF) and also preceded by a brother and 3 sisters.

She is survived by daughters Pam Hogge, Eunice Morgan, Cyndi Hartman and Vickie Hartman, son Bruce Hartman, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She has held her faith in God in the Fox Hill Road Baptist Church since 1970.

Frances retired from NASA-LaRC in 1988. Following her retirement, she found her passion for quilting with her sister Bobby McAuley of Hurst TX. She loved knitting hats for the homeless, sewing for children affected by hurricanes and earthquakes in Haiti, sewing baby blankets for a Family Drug Recovery Court in Texas and various other charitable organizations. She continued to give by being a donor to the Virginia Anatomical Society.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Fox Hill Road Baptist Church, 335 Fox

Hill Road, Hampton, Virginia 23669

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved