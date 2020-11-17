1/1
Mildred King Lambert
Mildred King Lambert, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020, at NHC Healthcare in Bluffton, SC. She was born April 3, 1924, in Wicomico, Virginia, daughter of John Henry and Mattie King.

A graduate from Achilles High School in 1941, in Achilles, Va., Mildred continued her education studying business at Kees Business School. After college, she worked at Fort Eustis Army Base where she met Bosun's Mate First Class James. H. Lambert, whom she married after the war on August 9, 1945. After several duty stations with the military, they settled in Lee Hall, Va. in 1961. Mildred then started a 25-year career in accounting at Naval Weapons Station retiring in 1984.

Mildred was a remarkable person and left a smile everywhere she went. She loved her church and was an active member of Lee Hall Baptist Church for 58 years. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, her water aerobics classes, gardening, traveling, reading, "chocolate", and her 2:00 coffee breaks.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two sisters Virginia King and Tennis Rash. She is survived by her son, James King Lambert, his wife Linda; her daughter, Martha Jane Grant, her husband William; grandchildren, Kim Kaplan, Michelle Tefft, Sarah Abee, and Ryan Grant; great-grandchildren, Katherine Kaplan, Nolan Tefft, Brynlee Tefft, Tessa Abee, Rhett Abee, and James Grant; niece, Diane Ambrose; and nephews, Bill and Bobby Rash.

Mildred enjoyed meeting people and touched the lives of so many. She will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., November 20, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23606. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mildred Lambert to Lee Hall Baptist Church c/o Manuel Ankrom, 548 Yorktown Road, Newport News, VA 23603.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
