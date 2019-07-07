Mildred Lee Bristow, 91, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. A native of Dallas, TX, Mildred was a longtime resident of Hampton where she worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Hampton City Schools until her retirement in 1987 after 40 years of service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.



Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Arthur B. Bristow, Sr.; parents, Newt Martin Summers and Lettie Lee Birch; sister, Bennie Robins; son, Arthur Bristow, Jr. and son-in-law, Danny Edwards, Sr., she is survived by her children, Dianna L. Edwards, and David Bristow (Anita); daughter-in-law, Gale Bristow; grandchildren, Danny, Jr. (Kelle), Greg (Ashly), Shannon (Shayne), Christy (Marek), Angie, Amanda (Jeryd); great-grandchildren, Dustin, Gabrielle, Greer, Caitlin, Kalle, Shelbi, Donovan, Kendra, Gregory, Ella and Harper; as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.



The family will receive friends 6-7:30 p.m. Monday evening at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9th at the funeral home by Pastor Joe Hunt with the burial immediately following at Hampton Memorial Gardens.



The family would like to thank the staff of Dominion Village of Poquoson for their care and support during Mrs. Bristow's stay.



