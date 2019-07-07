Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bristow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Lee Bristow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Lee Bristow Obituary
Mildred Lee Bristow, 91, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. A native of Dallas, TX, Mildred was a longtime resident of Hampton where she worked as a Cafeteria Manager for Hampton City Schools until her retirement in 1987 after 40 years of service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Arthur B. Bristow, Sr.; parents, Newt Martin Summers and Lettie Lee Birch; sister, Bennie Robins; son, Arthur Bristow, Jr. and son-in-law, Danny Edwards, Sr., she is survived by her children, Dianna L. Edwards, and David Bristow (Anita); daughter-in-law, Gale Bristow; grandchildren, Danny, Jr. (Kelle), Greg (Ashly), Shannon (Shayne), Christy (Marek), Angie, Amanda (Jeryd); great-grandchildren, Dustin, Gabrielle, Greer, Caitlin, Kalle, Shelbi, Donovan, Kendra, Gregory, Ella and Harper; as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 6-7:30 p.m. Monday evening at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9th at the funeral home by Pastor Joe Hunt with the burial immediately following at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff of Dominion Village of Poquoson for their care and support during Mrs. Bristow's stay.

Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now