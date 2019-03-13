Mildred Manell Bonner, 78, formerly of Mansfield, passed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Virginia after an extended illness.Mrs. Bonner was born on Tuesday, October 15, 1940 to the late Henry and Celestine (Moffett) Shepard, Sr. in Mobile, Alabama. In 2014 Mildred with her husband Glenn moved to Hampton, Virginia to be closer to their daughter. Mildred united with the Kingdom Living Ministries Church of Newport News. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, and going to outdoor concerts listening and relaxing to the music.Mildred is survived by her husband of 59 years Glenn, Hampton, 2 daughters: Barre (James, Master Sergeant Air Force, Retired) Johnson, Hampton, Robin (Bernard, Major Air Force Retired) Bonner Whitley, Major Air Force Retired, San Antonio, Texas; 1 son: Glenn (Lori) W. Bonner, Jr., Omaha, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren: Aarika (Kevin) Johnson Taylor, Waldorf, Maryland, Rodney (Danielle) Johnson, Woodbridge, Virginia, Brandon Whitley, San Antonio, and Jason Bonner, Omaha; 4 great grandchildren; 5 siblings: including Deborah (Alex) Shoulders, Lackey, VA. Mildred was also preceded in death by 3 siblings. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.in the Kingdom Living Ministries Church at 7328 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News, by her pastors Ronald and Vanessa Battle.In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation in Mildred's memory.Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary