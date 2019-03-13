Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Manell Bonner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Manell Bonner Obituary
Mildred Manell Bonner, 78, formerly of Mansfield, passed this life on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, Virginia after an extended illness.Mrs. Bonner was born on Tuesday, October 15, 1940 to the late Henry and Celestine (Moffett) Shepard, Sr. in Mobile, Alabama. In 2014 Mildred with her husband Glenn moved to Hampton, Virginia to be closer to their daughter. Mildred united with the Kingdom Living Ministries Church of Newport News. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, and going to outdoor concerts listening and relaxing to the music.Mildred is survived by her husband of 59 years Glenn, Hampton, 2 daughters: Barre (James, Master Sergeant Air Force, Retired) Johnson, Hampton, Robin (Bernard, Major Air Force Retired) Bonner Whitley, Major Air Force Retired, San Antonio, Texas; 1 son: Glenn (Lori) W. Bonner, Jr., Omaha, Nebraska; 4 grandchildren: Aarika (Kevin) Johnson Taylor, Waldorf, Maryland, Rodney (Danielle) Johnson, Woodbridge, Virginia, Brandon Whitley, San Antonio, and Jason Bonner, Omaha; 4 great grandchildren; 5 siblings: including Deborah (Alex) Shoulders, Lackey, VA. Mildred was also preceded in death by 3 siblings. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.in the Kingdom Living Ministries Church at 7328 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News, by her pastors Ronald and Vanessa Battle.In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the or the Alzheimer's Foundation in Mildred's memory.Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now