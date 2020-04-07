Home

Mildred Margaret Luff

Mildred Margaret Luff Obituary
Mrs. Mildred Margaret Luff answered the call of the Master on April 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Henry Robinson and Annie Allison Robinson.

Mrs. Luff was married to Chief Master Sergeant Ronald Luff. She traveled extensively in Europe when her husband was stationed in Germany, Spain, Holland, Italy, England and Austria. They were the proud parents of four children. Her daughter Sheila preceded her in death, as well as her beloved husband, Ronald in June 2002.

Mrs. Luff was a member of Bethel AME Church. She served as secretary of the Pulpit Ministry and Leader of Class #11. She was employed with the Department of Defense for twenty-eight and one-half years, retiring in 1977. Mrs. Luff served as a volunteer at the Senior Citizen Center, Kecoughtan Road and North Phoebus Community Center, Hampton, VA

Mrs. Luff is survived by three sons; Karl Luff (Lajohn) of Washington, D.C., Jeffery Luff and Michael Luff of Hampton, VA; an adopted daughter Faye Dennis of Upper Marlboro, MD; grandchildren; Carla, Kyle, Jermaine, LaToya and Brian Luff and Marquis and Monique Dennis, and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2020
