Mildred M. Lascola, 93, was born on June 19, 1926 to her parents Horace and Georgia Powell in Mt. Olive, NC. She retired from Newport News Shipbuilding on June 30, 1989 after 30 years of service. She was a Supervisor in the Atomic Power Division, Spec Library. Her hobbies were refinishing antique furniture, painting, cooking and traveling to see her son in Durham, N.C. She had many talents and was a servant to her family and friends. She tried to meet the needs of all those she came in contact with. Her family was her life, whom she dearly loved.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Lascola, Jr. of 62 years; her infant son; her brother, Reverend George Powell; her sister, Nell Woolfenden. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Hodges (Jim) of Newport News and her son, Charles Lascola III (Jean) of Durham, N.C; four grandchildren, Jenny Dean, Kelly Hodges, Melissa Stec and Charles Lascola IV; her 7 great-grandchildren: Mia, Isaiah and Elijah Dean all of Williamsburg and Samantha and Bailey Stec and, Valerie and Maddie Lascola all of N.C and 1 great-great grandson, Tucker Lynch of N.C.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at James River Convalescent Center for their compassion and excellent care.; especially to "Our Angel" Tammy Stevens for all she has done for Mama and our family. She is truly a special friend and became like a family member to us. Thank You "Miss Tammy." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to First Baptist Church Newport News – Benevolent Fund or Food Pantry. A private family graveside service was held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020