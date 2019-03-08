Early on March 5th 2019 God's angels took Mildred home. She was born on 9-29-1928 to Benton and Eva Schenck in Rowan County NC. She graduated from Hanover High School in 1946 in Wilmington NC. Seeking employment post WWII, she relocated to Newport News with her family after high school. She met and married the love of her life Ralph in 1955.They remained together for 63 years until his death in 2018. She loved traveling, rescuing critters, and helping others, however her greatest joy in life was being a Momma. She retired from Newport News School Systems as a library processor and previously was a loyal volunteer at Patrick Henry Hospital. She was a dedicated Missouri Synod Lutheran her entire life. She joined her parents, Ralph, and her son Big John in heaven and is survived by her son Eugene, his wife Edna and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration will be held at the Weymouth Funeral Home chapel at noon on Saturday March 9. Well done good and faithful servant. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary