Mildred "Mitzi" Siefers

Mildred "Mitzi" Siefers Obituary
Mildred "Mitzi" Catherine Siefers, 76, went home to be with Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Originally from Cumberland, MD, she was a long time resident of Hampton, VA. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Mitzi is survived by her husband of 56 years, William "Bill" Siefers, her son Billy Siefers (Becky), her daughter Cathy DeBerry (Jeffrey), and grandchildren Drew and Paige DeBerry. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends from 4-5pm Monday, April 8, 2019 followed by a memorial service beginning at 5:00 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Hampton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019
