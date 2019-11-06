Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred T. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred T. White Obituary
Mildred T. White, 77, of North, VA went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gayle White, her parents, and her sister Enola Bristow. Mildred is survived by her sons Luther White (Teresa), Allen White (Meg) of Mathews, VA; daughter Susan Ewell (Michael) of Oak Island, NC; five grandchildren, Mindy (John), Trista (Willie), Kandace (Lincoln), Aaron and Cassie; two great-granddaughters, Kelyn and Kinsley; brother-in-law Frank Bristow, and her sweetie, Calvin Wayne Hogge; one sister, Mona Fay Hogge (Linwood); brothers, Alfred A. Thomas, Jr. (Carolyn), George Paul Thomas (Katherine); and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 8th at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews with Pastor Chris Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Windsor Gardens Cemetery & Mausoleum, Dutton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Foster-Faulkner Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -