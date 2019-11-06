|
Mildred T. White, 77, of North, VA went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gayle White, her parents, and her sister Enola Bristow. Mildred is survived by her sons Luther White (Teresa), Allen White (Meg) of Mathews, VA; daughter Susan Ewell (Michael) of Oak Island, NC; five grandchildren, Mindy (John), Trista (Willie), Kandace (Lincoln), Aaron and Cassie; two great-granddaughters, Kelyn and Kinsley; brother-in-law Frank Bristow, and her sweetie, Calvin Wayne Hogge; one sister, Mona Fay Hogge (Linwood); brothers, Alfred A. Thomas, Jr. (Carolyn), George Paul Thomas (Katherine); and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 8th at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews with Pastor Chris Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Windsor Gardens Cemetery & Mausoleum, Dutton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019