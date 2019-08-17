|
Mildred Washington, 88, passed away on August 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the youngest of ten children, born on July 21, 1931, in Susan, Virginia, (Mathews County), to the late Luther and Agora Tonkins Johnson.
After graduation from Thomas Hunter, she met and married Royall Washington. His military career allowed them to travel extensively. She was a homemaker and after her children were grown, she became employed by Spencer Gifts, and later PHS.
Mildred is predeceased by her husband Royall Benjamin Washington, all five brothers and four sisters and her son-in-law Glenn Colin Johnson. She is survived by two daughters; Marquita Washington of Atlanta, Georgia, Connie Washington-Johnson of Jackson, New Jersey, one son Roger Washington (Christine) of Bangkok, Thailand, three grandchildren Quadrija, Qiaxian, and Quatryle Johnson of Jackson, New Jersey, "spiritual daughter" Brenda Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will take place at Antioch Baptist Church in Susan, Virginia on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Forrest Brothers Funeral Home - Hudgins.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 17, 2019