Chaplain (Ret.) Miles Murphy, Jr., 90 passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born on August 10, 1928 to the late Miles Murphy, Sr. and Nealie Sanders Murphy in Richmond County, NC. At an early age he was called to the ministry. In 1959, he obtained a Masters of Divinity Degree from Hood Theological Seminary. He served as a United Methodist Chaplain at the VA Medical Center in Hampton until his retirement in 1998. He was also a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserves, retiring in 1988 as Lt. Col. Left cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Ruth; three daughters, Maria Murphy (Mark) of Richmond, Gianina Chappell (Kevin) of Smithfield and Terri Simpson (Kevin) of Richmond; three grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. A viewing will be held at Smith Brothers Funeral Home 545 E. Mercury Blvd. Hampton 757-723-4117 on Thursday, March 7, from 2 to 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church in Hampton on Friday, March 8, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , The or St. James United Methodist Church. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019