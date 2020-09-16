Reverend Milford C. Rollins died Sunday, September 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Maxine Evans; daughter, Anne Louise Rollins and husband Greg Anderson; son, Forrest Quinn Rollins (Becky); granddaughter, Lindsey Lindvall (Chase); grandson, Forrest Quinn Rollins, Jr. and step-son, Kevin Maher.
Milford was predeceased by his parents, Milford Buren and Maggie Quinn Rollins; first wife of 48 years, Fannie Ferguson; brother, Willie Ray Rollins (Barbara) and nephew, Larry Wayne Rollins.
Milford was a graduate of Poquoson High School and Newport News Business College. In WWII he served in the Army and after his discharge was employed at Langley Air Force Base in Civilian Personnel. In preparation for the ministry he graduated from Ferrum Jr. College, Randolph Macon College and Emory University. As a pastor in the United Methodist Church he served United Methodists churches in Gainesville, Georgia while in seminary and for 35 years in Virginia retiring in 1990. For service updates and condolences please visit Claytorrollins.com