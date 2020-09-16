1/
Reverend Milford C. Rollins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Milford C. Rollins died Sunday, September 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Maxine Evans; daughter, Anne Louise Rollins and husband Greg Anderson; son, Forrest Quinn Rollins (Becky); granddaughter, Lindsey Lindvall (Chase); grandson, Forrest Quinn Rollins, Jr. and step-son, Kevin Maher.

Milford was predeceased by his parents, Milford Buren and Maggie Quinn Rollins; first wife of 48 years, Fannie Ferguson; brother, Willie Ray Rollins (Barbara) and nephew, Larry Wayne Rollins.

Milford was a graduate of Poquoson High School and Newport News Business College. In WWII he served in the Army and after his discharge was employed at Langley Air Force Base in Civilian Personnel. In preparation for the ministry he graduated from Ferrum Jr. College, Randolph Macon College and Emory University. As a pastor in the United Methodist Church he served United Methodists churches in Gainesville, Georgia while in seminary and for 35 years in Virginia retiring in 1990. For service updates and condolences please visit Claytorrollins.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved