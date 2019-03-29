Millie Mae Parker passed to be with our Lord on Friday March 22, 2019. She was a free spirited nature lover, who adored all animals, especially her beloved cats and the wild birds that she fed everyday. Gardening was a passion of hers and she had a green thumb, She also loved God and watched TV preachers such as "John Hagee" and Charles Stanley everyday.Millie was born in Warwick County on November 26th, 1931and spent most of her life in Newport News. She loved the Lord and her daughters and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Gladys Riesdorph, and her husband Charles Parker Jr, ( Sonny), her daughter Sharon P. Avis. She was survived by her daughters Patricia A. Schuler and her husband (Earl) Constance Parker and (Dennis), Carolyn P. Hatchett and (Ron)Jenny P. Guin and Barbara Parker. Special thanks to Janice, her companion and sister in Christ. A small gathering will be posted at a later date to celebrate her life. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary