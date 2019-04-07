Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Milton Birdsong
Milton Birdsong Jr. Obituary
Milton W. Birdsong, Jr., 76, died Friday, April 5, 2019. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force. A Peninsula resident most of his life, he retired from Civil Service at Langley AFB in 2003 and moved to the Outer Banks. He was secretary of the Café Club at the McDonald's in Kill Devil Hills where the club met and solved the world's problems every day. He loved to fish and work on cars and always enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles.Preceded in death by his parents, Lois Virginia and Milton W. Birdsong, Sr.; survivors include his wife, Linda "Kay" Birdsong; two sons, Michael Birdsong (Leslie) and Mark Birdsong (Carole); and seven grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA.Memorials may be made to the or the Lighthouse Church, 100 Beacon Drive, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019
