Milton Turner Dandridge was born in James City County, Virginia, on March 9, 1937, to the late Junius and Mattie Dandridge. He departed this life on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Milton is survived by his wife, Evelyn P. Dandridge; daughters, Joyce L. Dandridge, Sandra Howard (Terry), Cheryl Carey, Lisa Allen (Sylvester), Diane Williams (Michael), Eileen Cooper (Eric) and Deborah Parker (Charles); sons, Marvin Carey and Cornelius Carey; nineteen grandchildren, that includes a very special grandson, Kevin Thomas; brother and caretaker, Walter A. Dandridge; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and caring friends.
Milton may be viewed from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. A private graveside service and memorial service will be held at a later date. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2020