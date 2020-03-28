|
Milton Turner Dandridge was born in Croaker, VA, on March 9, 1937, to the late Junius M. and Mattie Ferguson Dandridge. He departed this life on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Setter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center Richmond, VA. Milton was preceded in death by his siblings: Katherine D. Walton, Junius F. Dandridge, Frank E. Dandridge, Mary D. Sims, Naomi D. West, and Marjorie L. Dandridge.
At an early age, Milton accepted Jesus Christ as his Personal Savior and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Croaker, VA.
He received his primary and secondary education in the Williamsburg-James City Public Schools and graduated from Bruton Heights in 1955. After graduating High School, Milton joined the United States Air Force. After entering the Air Force, he was stationed at George AFB in Victorville, California, where he met and married the late Vivian B. Lowe. To this union was born their daughter, Joyce Lynette Dandridge of Anchorage, Alaska. After 24 years in the Air Force, he retired from Beale AFB in Marysville, California in 1979. Upon his retirement, he attended Sacramento City College and received a degree in Aeronautics. Milton also was a licensed pilot. He moved back to Williamsburg, VA to care for his aging parents. Milton also work for 15 years at the Norfolk Naval Air Station where he later retired.
Milton is survived by his third wife, Evelyn P. Dandridge of Williamsburg, VA. His stepchildren, Sandra Howard (Terry), Cheryl Carey, Lisa Allen (Sylvester), Diane Williams (Michael), Eileen Cooper (Eric) and Deborah Parker (Charles), Marvin Carey and Cornelius Carey; nineteen grandchildren. Milton has one surviving sibling who lovingly cared for him, Walter A. Dandridge (Uncle Sy) of Williamsburg, VA. Milton was the "favorite uncle" to a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and caring friends.
Milton may be viewed from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. A memorial service will also be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020