Milton W. Skolaut, Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home. He was an Engineering Directorate for NASA for 57 years. Milton was active with the Boy Scouts of America for more than 60 years. He served as a judge for various science fairs and volunteered with PORT Emergency Winter Shelter in Newport News.
Milton was a kind and caring man and he will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, in the Memorial Garden, 514 Armstead Avenue, Hampton, VA, officiated by Dr. Cynthia R. Higgins. Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America, 11834 Canon Blvd Suite l, Newport News, VA 23606 (www.donations.scouting.org
) or Peninsula Food Bank, 2401 Aluminum Ave, Hampton, VA 23661 (www.hrfoodbank.org/get-involved
).
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.