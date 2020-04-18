Home

J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Hockley Cemetery
Shacklefords, VA
View Map
More Obituaries for Minerva Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva Wallace


1945 - 2020
Minerva Wallace Obituary
New Jersey - Minerva Ann Taliaferro Wallace was born January 11, 1945 in King and Queen County, Virginia. She departed this life on April 6, 2020 in New Jersey. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 53 years, Harry Wallace Sr.; mother-in-law, Frances Barnes; daughter, Pamela; three sons and daughters-in-law, Harry (Lisa), Ricky (Stefanie) and William (Ericka); grandsons, Kevin, Victor, Jordan, R.J.; granddaughter, Kaylah; three great grandchildren; aunt, Margaret Brooks of Yorktown, Virginia; great niece, Kendra and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hockley Cemetery, Shacklefords. A memorial service will be at a later date. Local arrangements by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020
