New Jersey - Minerva Ann Taliaferro Wallace was born January 11, 1945 in King and Queen County, Virginia. She departed this life on April 6, 2020 in New Jersey. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 53 years, Harry Wallace Sr.; mother-in-law, Frances Barnes; daughter, Pamela; three sons and daughters-in-law, Harry (Lisa), Ricky (Stefanie) and William (Ericka); grandsons, Kevin, Victor, Jordan, R.J.; granddaughter, Kaylah; three great grandchildren; aunt, Margaret Brooks of Yorktown, Virginia; great niece, Kendra and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hockley Cemetery, Shacklefords. A memorial service will be at a later date. Local arrangements by J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020